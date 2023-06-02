Amerks Game 6: period by period updates

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – The Rochester Amerks take on the Hershey Bears in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Just Josh Allen and 7,999 of his closest friends.



Amerks. Bears. Game 6. Coming up next from the Flower City. pic.twitter.com/q3POC07vfW — Mat Mlodzinski (@MatMlodzinski) June 2, 2023

Both teams kept each other off the board in what was a fast moving 1st period.

Amerks fending off a few good Hershey chances so far.



8 shots on goal between the two teams more than halfway through the 1st P. — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) June 2, 2023

The Amerks finished the opening frame with nine shots on goal while the Bears managed six. This marked just the second time in series it was scoreless after one period of play.

Later in the 2nd period, the Hershey Bears struck first with a Shane Gersich goal. They have won five of the six playoff games they’ve scored first in.

Hershey breaks the ice with a Shane Gersich goal with 7:20 left in the 2nd period.



1-0.#CalderCup | #AHL — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) June 3, 2023

The Amerks had multiple chances to capitalize, including an uncontested breakaway as well as a 5-3 advantage. However, they couldn’t cash in on either chance.