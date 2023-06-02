Amerks Game 6: period by period updates
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – The Rochester Amerks take on the Hershey Bears in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Both teams kept each other off the board in what was a fast moving 1st period.
The Amerks finished the opening frame with nine shots on goal while the Bears managed six. This marked just the second time in series it was scoreless after one period of play.
Later in the 2nd period, the Hershey Bears struck first with a Shane Gersich goal. They have won five of the six playoff games they’ve scored first in.
The Amerks had multiple chances to capitalize, including an uncontested breakaway as well as a 5-3 advantage. However, they couldn’t cash in on either chance.