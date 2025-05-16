Amerks will host block party Friday ahead of game two of series

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks are gearing up for a rematch against the Laval Rocket on Friday night at the Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks fell to Laval in the first game of the best-of-five series in the North Division Finals. That’s the quarter-final round in the battle for the AHL Calder Cup.

The puck is set to drop at 7:05 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena on Friday. Before the game, there will be ROC the Block Party outside of Blue Cross Arena from 4 to 7 p.m. with live music and food.

You can get tickets at the game here. After that, the Amerks will travel to Laval, Quebec, for the next three games. Here’s the schedule for the series:

Game two: Friday, May 16 at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Game three: Wednesday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at Place Bell

Game four: Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m. at Place Bell

Game five: Sunday, May 25 at 4:30 p.m. at Place Bell

Laval’s 5-4 win against the Amerks was on Wednesday. Read a recap here.