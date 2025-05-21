Amerks gear up to take on Rocket in Laval on Wednesday with series tied

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks are in Quebec, gearing up to take on the Laval Rocket on Wednesday night in a tied playoff series.

The puck will drop at 7 p.m. at Place Bell for game three. It comes after the Amerks lost their first game and won their second, both at the Blue Cross Arena.

Amerks head coach Michael Leone spoke on his team’s overall away game performance prior to the trip to Quebec.

“They won the first one, we won the second one. We’ve been really good in those buildings. You look at our road record, I think we finished second in the league,” Leone said. “In our road, we’re comfortable playing in that environment. And we play with a lot of poise and composure.”

Leone spoke about the team’s strategy.

“In the last five minutes, we locked it down. Icings, couple old zone shifts where they didn’t get the goalie out. They didn’t get the goalie out until about 30 seconds left in the game. And really proud of the guys, because we believe,” he said.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the series: