Amerks giving out free game vouchers to people who donate to their community food drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Americans said they will give out free vouchers to their game on April 16 to anyone to donates to their community food drive, which is being hosted alongside Foodlink.

The Amerks said in a Facebook post that fans can drop off donations to the Blue Cross Arena box office now until April 16 Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or during gamedays starting at 11 a.m. until the first intermission.

When fans drop off a non-perishable food items, they will receive one voucher to their game on April 16 in return. There is a limit of one voucher per person, the team said.

