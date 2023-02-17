Amerks host PGA Championship Night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A celebration of both golf and hockey at Friday’s Amerks game.

The Amerks will celebrate the ties between the two sports ahead of the PGA tournament at Oak Hill in May. Fans will have an opportunity to take photos with the Wanamaker Trophy, which is presented to the winner of the PGA Championship.

The Amerks face off against the Toronto Marlies. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. The team is auctioning some tickets to the sold-out PGA championship at the historic Oak Hill Country Club.