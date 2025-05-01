Amerks look to sweep first-round playoff series in Syracuse on Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Rochester Amerks have a chance to sweep the first-round playoff series on Thursday night when they take on the Crunch in Syracuse.

If the Amerks win game three, they’ll take the best-of-five series and move on to the North Division final, which is the quarter-finals round in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Head Coach Michael Leone reflected on how far the team has come since the middle of the season.

“The guys came a long way of understanding what it takes to win and being selfless,” Leone said. “We have a bunch of guys on the team that don’t care about points, don’t care about stats, accolades. They just want to win.”

The puck drops at Upstate Medical Arena at 7 p.m. News10NBC Sports Reporter Ian Mills will be there to provide continuing coverage. If you plan to travel to the game, you can get tickets here. You can see a recap of game two and hear from players here.

