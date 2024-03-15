Amerks play-by-play broadcaster Don Stevens cutting back to calling home games

Amerks play-by-play commentator Don Stevens cutting back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The voice of the Rochester Amerks, play-by-play broadcaster Don Stevens, announced Friday he’s cutting back on the number of games he will call.

Stevens told News10NBC that road games are “the most difficult part” — and in order to stick around for years to come, he knew he’d have to cut back.

Stevens says while he won’t miss the bus, he will miss the people.

“It’s like they all say, like the players, you ask them when they come back, ‘What do you remember most?’ It’s always the players, the other players. And I think that’s what has been the biggest part, is not only the players but the staff, the Hockey Department, the people I work with in the office. And it’s the people you miss and you want to stay with them forever,” Stevens said.

Stevens says he plans to stick with calling home games, and he is not retiring.