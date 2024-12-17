Amerks players cook garbage plates for families at the Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Amerks players gave back to the community by making garbage plates for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House on Monday.

The hockey players and their significant others helped out in the kitchen and grill at the house on Westmoreland Drive, which provides for families as their children receive medical care in Rochester. The house is just blocks away from Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Amerks players say it’s great to give back to the community this time of year.

“Christmas is where everybody comes together and I feel like we can help to bring the community together around Christmas,” said Amerks Right Wing Isak Rosen.

The Amerks are planning to spread more holiday cheer on Tuesday by visiting kids at Rochester General and Golisano Children’s Hospital.