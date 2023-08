ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks released their preseason schedule today.

You’ll get to see the Amerks in action on Oct. 5 and 6. They’re taking on the Syracuse Crunch on oct. 5 at the Blue Cross Arena. The next day, they’ll hit the road to take on the Utica Comets.

Puck drop for the home preseason game Oct. 5 will be at 7:05 a.m.

