Amerks sort donated food at Foodlink

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Americans players volunteered to to combat food insecurity here in Western New York on Mondays.

Members of the team helped sort and package food at the Foodlink Distribution Center on Mount Read Boulevard in the city.

Locally grown apples will end up at food pantries throughout the ten counties Foodlink serves.

According to Foodlink, in 2023 it distributed more than 20 million pounds of food, including nearly seven million pounds of produce.