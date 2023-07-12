Amerks to open season against Bridgeport Islanders in October

By News10NBC
Rochester Americans celebrate after winning playoff series vs. Syracuse Crunch
Rochester Americans celebrate after winning playoff series vs. Syracuse Crunch. (WHEC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Americans – fresh off their longest playoff run in nearly 20 years – begin chasing the Calder Cup again in October.

The first puck of their 68th season drops at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 against the Bridgeport Islanders at the Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks will play 72 games total: 36 on the road and 36 at home.

Season ticket packages are now on sale.

The full schedule is available below.

Amerks 2023-24 schedule by Colleen Farrell on Scribd