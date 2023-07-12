Amerks to open season against Bridgeport Islanders in October

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Americans – fresh off their longest playoff run in nearly 20 years – begin chasing the Calder Cup again in October.

The first puck of their 68th season drops at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 against the Bridgeport Islanders at the Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks will play 72 games total: 36 on the road and 36 at home.

Season ticket packages are now on sale.

The full schedule is available below.

Amerks 2023-24 schedule by Colleen Farrell on Scribd