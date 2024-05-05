Amerks win Game 4 in OT; back home Friday for final game in playoff series

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks needed a win Saturday to stay alive in their playoff series against the Syracuse Crunch. And they got one, with Brett Murray scoring the game-winning goal in overtime.

Behind 3-0 going into the third period, Rochester tied it in the third with two goals by Brandon Biro and one by Joseph Cecconi.

The fifth and final game of the North Division semifinals Friday will find the Amerks at home, hosting the Crunch at Innovative Field.