Amid daycare closures, VOA Children’s Center offers hope for Rochester parents

One daycare serving a high-needs area is expanding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A number of local daycares have closed over the last few months, leaving parents scrambling for reliable care for their children. But there’s one, in the middle of a high-needs area that is actually expanding.

The Volunteers of America (VOA) Children’s Center, located along Lake Avenue in Rochester, is expanding to serve more families in need of affordable childcare.

“We know that childhood poverty is at an all-time high here,” said Dr. Junior Dillion, CEO of the VOA Children’s Center.

In order for families to pull themselves up and out of it, they need a safe place for their children.

The center’s location is ideal for low-income families seeking childcare while trying to stay in or enter the workforce, Dillon noted. To support these families, the VOA Children’s Center employs dedicated social workers.

“We have dedicated professionals here who work with the families to help them get care for their child, subsidized at a very, very low cost or no cost to the family,” Dillion said.

The center relies on a blended funding model, which includes grants from community groups and businesses for building and room upgrades, as well as private pay from some parents.

Dillion acknowledged the challenges but emphasized their commitment, saying, “Is it a challenge? 100%. Do we make it work? 100% we make it work, yes.”

The VOA Children’s Center is particularly focused on serving those within a 5-mile radius. Unlike many other centers, they have the space and staff to open four new classrooms. In addition to childcare, the center offers a range of services for the whole family.

“We partner with Health Reach, they bring a mobile medical van, we have partnered with Jordan Health, they have some dental care as well, so again we’re looking at the whole family. We know it’s not easy right, especially when we talk about low-income families, just transportation alone can be a barrier,” said Dillion.

For parents seeking childcare in the city, it’s worth reaching out to the VOA Children’s Center to discuss options, even if affordability is a concern.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.