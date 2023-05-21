Amid rain, crowds turn out for third round play at Oak Hill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rain didn’t keep the crowd from coming out to Oak Hill Country Club for third round action at the PGA Championship on Saturday.

Arriving with a jacket and rain gear, Rochester local Lee Struble said he is more focused on tournament play than getting a little wet.

“We are ready to go. You never know in Rochester. Ya know, having the tournament as early as it is, it’s easy for us. I’m more worried about the golfers being prepared,” Struble said.

Struble said he was more anxious about how the rain could affect the leadership board than his clothing.

“I’m expecting that people are used to playing in adverse weather. Sometimes the Europeans play better in weather like this, so certainly tomorrow this will be a great climax to it all,” Struble said.

Amateur golfers like Rene Nicolas said that he is looking forward to seeing the final round on Sunday live and in person more than anything else.

“I have been playing since I was four-years-old, grew up playing junior golf, competitive junior golf, and now I’m in college. Hopefully if everything works out, I’ll be out here someday,” Nicolas said.

Heading into his sophomore year on the golf team at Georgetown University, Nicolas said that the minor distractions caused by the weather on Saturday didn’t take away from the magic on the golf course.

“Of course, it’s a great time out here. Unfortunately, all the umbrellas made it hard to see some of the players today. But once that went away, it was an amazing experience and I can’t wait to do it again tomorrow,” Nicolas said.

For so many fans in the crowd on Saturday, being a part of history is something no rain shower can take away.

Final round play at the 105th PGA Championship beings Sunday at 7:50 a.m..