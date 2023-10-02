Ammenra Felton sentenced to 25 years to life for murder of Charlotte Thomas

Rochester, NY- Ammenra Felton, 32, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the for the murder of Charlotte Thomas, along with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

On January 23, 2022, at about 5 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to Lyell Avenue and Child Street, where they found Charlotte Thomas lying in the road with a gunshot wound. Thomas was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where she died at 10:00 p.m.

Police said Felton shot Thomas during an altercation, although they did not know each other before that. After the murder, Felton fled to Sugarland, Texas. He was found and arrested by Rochester Police Officers and members of the United States Marshals Task Force with the assistance of local Texas law enforcement.