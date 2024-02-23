AMR fires employee involved in situation where man was ordered out of ambulance

AMR fires one employee involved in incident where man put off ambulance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — AMR has fired one of the employees involved in a situation in which a Rochester man was ordered out of an ambulance while in route to the hospital and later died.

In November, police body camera and “blue light” camera footage showed the ambulance crew had pulled over and called police for help getting the man out. The officer can be seen ordering the man out of a rig on Seneca Avenue.

That man then walked over to a makeshift bench and sat down before collapsing on the ground. He laid there, unconscious, for more than two minutes before anyone on scene came over to check on him, He was then taken to the hospital, where he died a few weeks later.

Besides the employee who got fired, ARM says it has initiated remedial training and corrective action for the other two employees who were involved.

The employees can be heard on the body camera saying the man was initially aggressive with them.

The New York State Department of Health is currently investigating the situation.