AMR to continue as Rochester’s emergency ambulance provider pending city council approval

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans submitted legislation to the city council on Tuesday that allows AMR to continue providing emergency ambulance services to those in need.

“The healthcare landscape has changed, and having an established relationship with a qualified provider is an asset,” Evans said.

AMR has dealt with many problems lately, including increased call volume and response times, which city council members noted.

AMR has provided emergency ambulance services for the city since 1988. Its current contract expires at the end of November.

