‘An aggressive stance’: Successful night for Monroe County’s stolen vehicle task force

ROCHESTER., N.Y. — It was another successful night Thursday for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and its Stolen Vehicle Task Force. Deputies recovered two stolen cars that night and arrested three juveniles.

All three were arraigned Friday. The youngest, just 12 years old, was released to a guardian.

“When we got to the area, we were able to focus in on a couple of stolen vehicles,” said Lieutenant John Watson.

It all started off as a complaint about a group of young teenagers driving recklessly near the intersection of Reynolds Street and Frost Avenue in Rochester.

“Mostly juveniles hanging out (near) Kias and Hyundais,” said Watson. He continued, “I took the task force over there. We identified four or five stolen vehicles. We were able to take a couple of those into custody pretty easily.”

Watson tell us three juveniles in a stolen black Hyundai Elantra sped off leading deputies on a 4-mile chase on city streets, ending at the corner of Lake Avenue and Owen Street.

“The car ended up crashing. We took the three individuals into custody without incident. No victims or suspects were hurt,” said Watson.

The passengers in the car are identified as aged 12 and 13. The driver was only 14 years old and wearing an ankle monitor.

“The driver had a probation warrant,” said Watson. He went on to say, “He was equipped with an ankle monitor for a robbery. first (degree) that he was charged with less than a month ago.”

Watson says the stolen car task force has been in operation for two months now and has been successful.

“We’ve had 15 cars in the last seven details. So, we’re averaging a little over two stolen vehicles recovered per detail,” said Watson.

News10NBC talked to Jake Bishop, a former Kia owner who says his car was broken into twice. He has since gotten rid of the Kia in favor of a different car. He shared his thoughts on the stolen vehicle task force.

“I think that we should be happy that the police expedited a task force to be able to try to control this. I think it shows that they’re trying to have an aggressive stance on this, and I know this is what the community has been asking for,” said Bishop.

Due to limited manpower, the Monroe County Sheriff Office cannot use its stolen vehicle task force daily.