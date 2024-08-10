‘An amazing amount of water’: Checking in on Naples after Friday’s flooding

Looking in on Naples a day after serious flooding

NAPLES, N.Y. — The Rochester area didn’t feel the effects of Debby too badly, it was a different story about an hour away, in Naples.

News10NBC’s Tom Kowalski was in Naples on Saturday, standing off South Main Street. He found Naples Creek still flowing heavily more than 24 hours after the heavy rains. The parking lot may look dry now, but it was a different story during Friday’s downpours, .

News10NBC spoke with the owner of Joseph’s Wayside Market, a farm stand providing locally grown produce, baked goods and more. He says that in his many years of working here, he’s never seen flooding quite like Friday’s.

“No, I haven’t. The water was basically almost cresting the — well, it was coming right through here. It was an amazing amount of water, like nothing I’d ever seen before and as quickly as it rose, it kinda went back into the creek, which we were all crossing our fingers that that was gonna be the case, and it was,” Rick Joseph said.

Joseph says the flooding didn’t damage any of his products or farm stand.