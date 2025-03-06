Clock of Nations, iconic piece of Rochester’s history, restored

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An iconic piece of Rochester history is making a comeback. On Thursday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Tower 280 unveiled the newly refurbished Clock of Nations.

This beloved clock was once a staple at Midtown Plaza until it closed in 2008. It was then briefly displayed at the Rochester Airport until 2016, when it was then placed in storage as it awaited restoration.

Now, after years in storage, the Clock of Nations has been restored by Buckingham Properties and is back on display for the public to enjoy.

“This clock reminds us of our past – living in the present – points to our future in which we are living – our future is mix-use – housing and businesses living side by side – that is what Rochester’s future is and this is what the clock symbolizes,” said Mayor Malik Evans.

The return of the clock is in part with Buckingham Properties’ commitment to “honoring the city’s past while shaping its future,” the company said.

The clock features 12 rotating cylinders that each represent a different nationality that ties in with the Rochester community. These include Japan, Scotland, Puerto Rico, Ireland, the United States, Nigeria, Israel, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland and Thailand.

