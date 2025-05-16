Andrea Lipton back in court; faces manslaughter charge in 3-year-old son’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Andrea Lipton –previously convicted in her 3-year-old son’s death — returned to court Thursday after a new trial was ordered in her case.

Lipton was previously convicted in 2022. Prosecutors said Lipton delayed getting help for her 3-year-old son, Kei’mere “Moochie” Marshall, after her boyfriend, Anthony Love, beat him.

The appellate court determined that statements made by Lipton during the police investigation should not have been allowed at trial.

Lipton remains in jail without bail. Love is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence.

She next will appear in court June 12 for scheduling.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI