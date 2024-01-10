Andrews Terrace in downtown Rochester will get $101M renovation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A high-rise in downtown Rochester is getting a make-over. Conifer Realty and Community Preservation Partners are teaming up to renovate Andrews Terrace.

The 49-year-old building on St. Paul Street has 526 apartments. It’s home to people with disabilities, older adults, and their family members.

The new owners plan to spend $101 million to overhaul the apartments and common areas. The renovations are expected to take three years to complete.