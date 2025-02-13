Angel Vause will be sentenced for making false statements in killing of Brittanee Drexel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Angel Vause, the girlfriend of the man who killed and raped Chili teen Brittanee Drexel, will be sentenced on Thursday for making false statements.

Vause faces 24 years in prison for lying to FBI agents about her role in Drexel’s disappearance in Myrtle Beach back in 2009. She pleaded guilty to all three counts of making false statements before a federal court judge in Charleston, South Carolina last September.

In May of 2022, investigators found Drexel’s remains in a wooded area in Georgetown, about 45 minutes south of Myrtle Beach. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to her murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Originally, Vause claimed that she and Moody saw Drexel walking on the strip in Myrtle Beach and approached her about “partying” with them. She claimed that Drexel willingly got in their SUV. But in a three-count indictment, the FBI says that was a lie and Drexel was abducted under false pretenses.

Vause later admitted to being in the car with Moody when the teen was kidnapped.