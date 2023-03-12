Angels of Mercy celebrates 15 years of service for women in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Angels of Mercy are celebrating 15 years of service to the Rochester community. They threw a good old-fashioned hoe down today to celebrate!

Angels of Mercy serves women in crisis. This includes women impacted by domestic violence, substance abuse, and other trauma.

Their president says their goal is pretty straightforward.

“What we want to do is meet each woman with love, let them know they’re special, that they have a purpose, and all the support we can give we do,” says President and Founder, Mary Jo Gugino Colligan.

Angels of Mercy offers resources, programs, and services to help vulnerable women achieve happiness and independence.