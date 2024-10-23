Animal advocates and housing advocates protest at Rochester City Hall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There were two protests at the Rochester City Council meeting on Tuesday night, one outside City Hall and another inside council chambers.

Protesters gathered outside City Hall to demand emergency funding to hire more staff at Rochester Animal Services on Verona Street. The group Voiceless of Verona Street says the shelter is overcrowded, underfunded, and understaffed. The group says the animals are suffering due to a lack of staff and are calling on Mayor Malik Evans to listen to their concerns. News10NBC reached out to the City of Rochester and we’re told that they would not comment.

Inside council chambers, local housing activists crashed the meeting to chant in support of Good Cause Eviction. As News10NBC has covered, if Good Cause Eviction passes in city council, landlords with more than 10 rental units would have to prove good cause before evicting a tenant. Good cause examples include a renter not paying rent, the renter using the unit for something illegal, or the tenant doing something that compromises the safety of other tenants.

The advocates are pushing for board president Miguel Melendez to speed up consideration of the Good Cause Eviction bill. Melendez told News10NBC last week that he intends to release a report on the issue soon. Advocates also scattered over 200 keys across the city tagged with the message “tell Miguel Melendez to stop evictions.”