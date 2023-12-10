Animal Service League holds annual Tinsel and Tail fundraising and adoption event

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – The demand to get more animals adopted is at a high right now which is one reason why Animal Service League held it’s annual Tails and Tinsel open house even on Saturday in Irondequoit.

The adoption day serves as both a fundraiser and adoption opportunity for families at the free range shelter which serves the community year round.

Joe Feritta and his family said they happened to hear about the Tinsel and Tails event and decided to stop by.

“It’s a great cause, ya know, the cats wouldn’t be able to get a home or anything, and taking them off the streets, or wherever they were dumped. So ya, it’s good. Population control,” Feritta said.

Kiren Wilson said that the Tails and Tinsel event gives families an opportunity to come and meet pets that might be future members of the family.

“We are coming back next weekend to do a couple more one on ones with a couple more cats,” Wilson said.

It’s what Andrea Catone, with Animal Service League Incorporated, said is what the Tinsel and Tails event is all about.

“We are a communal, cage free, no kill shelter so we do an open house every year to let the public come in and visit the animals. It’s a fundraising event and just to let people know that we are here and what we do and to see the adoptable animals,” Catone said.

Located off East Ridge Road in Irondequoit, Catone said that they want anyone looking for a furry new friend to stop by.

“We mostly just have cats here. Dogs are in foster homes. So, we mostly have cats up for adoption, a few dogs, and some bunnies,” Catone said.

Even if you’re not looking for animal to adopt, the Annual ASL Giving Tree is up for display and Catone said everyone is encouraged to stop by and grab the tag of an animal to sponsor this holiday season.

The Animal Services League is located on 10 Dubelbeiss Lane in Irondequoit.