Ann Wilson is playing at the NY State Fair on Women’s Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Ann Wilson and her backing band, Tripsitter, are wrapping up their 2023 North American Summer Tour with a stop at The Great New York State Fair on Wednesday, August 30 at 8 p.m.

The Grammy Lifetime Achievement award recipient is best known for belting out empowering anthems like “Barracuda” and powerful ballads like “Alone,” as the lead singer of Heart, which topped charts through the 70s, 80s, and 90s. In the last year, Ann has collaborated with the metal band Disturbed on a song on their newest album, as well as with Dolly Parton on her upcoming rock album.

Wilson’s most recent solo album Fierce Bliss, in 2022, features a blend of covers and originals with a variety of other artists.

All entertainment included in the Chevrolet Music Series, will be included with the price of Fair admission.

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter close out a full day of entertainment scheduled for Women’s Day, which will be celebrated at The Fair on Wednesday, August 30. Rochester native and soul singer Danielle Ponder will perform at 1:00 p.m. on Chevy Court.

The Great New York State Fair begins Wednesday, August 23 and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 4. Admission is $6 for adults and free for those 65 years and older, and 12 years and younger.