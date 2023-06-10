Annual beer expo back at Innovative Field Saturday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s annual Real Beer Expo is back! Attendees can enjoy a fun night and enjoy some “real” beer.

The expo serves as a fundraiser to benefit The Business Association of the South Wedge area. The group is collaborating with the Rochester Red Wings for the event.

It will feature more than 60 breweries, cideries, and other craft beverage makers. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

You can buy tickets at the box office or online by clicking here.