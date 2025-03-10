Annual brush burning ban to go in effect Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The annual brush burning ban in New York State is set to start Sunday, March 16.

From March 16 through May 14, residents are banned from burning brush due to the increase of wildfires during this time in New York, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. (DEC)

The DEC says any campfires, small cooking fires or any outdoor fire less than 3ft in height and 4ft in length, width or diameter is still allowed.

Due to the increased fire risk from gusty winds and lower relative humidity near Suffolk County, Gov. Hochul directed the DEC to implement an immediate burn ban for Long Island, New York City and parts of the Hudson Valley until the statewide ban on residential brush burning goes into effect March 16.

To learn more information about the ban and how to safely build a campfire, click here.