Annual Clothesline Art Festival wraps up; Planning underway for next year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For more than 60 year, the M&T Bank Clothesline Art Festival has given Rochesterians a way to purchase high quality art from vendors from around the county.

It’s also been a way for people to get to know the Memorial Art Gallery itself.

This year’s event – the 67th annual – was even bigger, as the MAG incorporated its newly-opened Centennial Sculpture Park.

Along with the artwork, there was plenty else to keep people entertained, including live music, food truck vendors, dancing, and more.

It may have been a little cloudy out there Sunday, but that didn’t stop people like Cindy Cohen from coming out to enjoy everything the festival had to offer.

The M&T Bank Clothesline Art Festival ended Sunday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Photo: Bret Vetter/WHEC)

“I appreciate the work that goes into what they do,” Cohen said. “And people don’t realize they have to charge what they do but it’s because of the time and the quality of the materials that they use. So, yes, amazing. I love it.”

The MAG’s chief operating officer, Michael Marsh, says that planning for next year’s arts festival will begin Monday as artists begin to submit their work for consideration.