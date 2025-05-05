Annual ‘Community Baby Shower’ held Sunday providing resources to Rochester families

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 4th annual Community Baby Shower, hosted by State Sen. Samra Brouk, took place in Rochester Sunday afternoon. The event featured a resource fair with community organizations supporting new parents and their children.

It was held at the Thomas P. Ryan R-Center. Brouk said they wanted to find a way were everyone felt comfortable and was able to come to the event.

“It was an accessible place like a rec center, where people are used to coming. And make it family friendly because if you’re trying to support new families, you want to make sure your kids are welcome,” said Brouk.

Free supplies, including wipes, baby clothes, and formula, were provided by local community organizations. There was also a panel discussion highlighting the benefits and importance of doulas during childbirth.

