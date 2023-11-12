Annual concert honors folk singer Joni Mitchell

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Folk singer Joni Mitchell received a birthday tribute concert.

Joni turned 80 years old this past Tuesday, on November 7. The event was held at the theater at Innovation Square in Rochester.

Names like Thomas Warfield, Teena Guarnere, and Therese Lott graced the stage. Here’s what the tribute’s band leader had to say:

“We just make it special because we really like to recreate her music and share it with everybody, maybe open up peoples ears to something that they might not have heard and of course cover some familiar songs as well,” says Lauren Faggiano.

The tribute for Joni has taken place for seven years.