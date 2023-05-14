Annual ‘Heart Ball’ raises awareness for heart disease and stroke

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The American Heart Association’s 99th annual Heart Ball was held Saturday night!

News10NBC was a sponsor of the ball, and our own Nikki Rudd emceed the whole thing.

The Heart Ball is a fundraiser that also raises awareness of heart disease and stroke- the number one killer in America.

“The speakers over the years who’ve shared stories with us of their struggles with heart disease, and fortunately they live through it,” says co-chairperson, John Dineen. “Or, they remember their family members that didn’t make it. But they realized how much the American Heart Association is behind supporting finding cures and supporting everybody in the community- not just one section.”

All the funds raised at the ball will go toward the AHA’s education, advocacy, and research efforts.