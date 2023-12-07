Annual luncheon raising awareness of heart disease in women

Go Red for Women luncheon raising awareness of heart disease in women

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The American Heart Association will hold its annual “Go Red for Women” luncheon — raising awareness of heart disease in women.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women. “Go Red for Women” helps to save lives in the fight against Cardiovascular Disease.

Survivors of heart disease and stroke will be there to tell their stories. There will be silent auction to raise money.

News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd will emcee the luncheon. It starts at 11 Thursday morning at the Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford.