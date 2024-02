ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Saturday’s participants — let’s call them “plungers” — are gearing up to take their annual jump into Lake Ontario for charity.

The Polar Plunge is back, and registration opens at 9 a.m. The actual plunge takes place at 12 p.m at Ontario Beach Park. First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld says temps peak in the upper 30s.

The plunge supports programs and services of Special Olympics of New York.