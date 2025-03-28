Annual ROC Community Resource & Employment Fair happening Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For any youth between the ages of 14-21 potentially looking for a job, the City of Rochester is hosting their annual ROC Community Resource & Employment Fair Saturday.

For the fourth year in a row, this fair gives young people the chance to meet employers, recruiters and community agencies to find job openings and learn about ways and other resources to find jobs in the area.

They will also have information on the Summer of Opportunity Program (SOOP) presented by Youth Employment Services, which allows young people the chance to intern with employers in the Rochester community.

The fair will take place Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at East High School. To register or learn more about the event, click here.