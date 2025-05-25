Annual Sunset House 5K and Fitness Walk raises funds for residential hospice care

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Runners of all ages braved the rain to support a good cause at the annual Sunset House 5K and Fitness Walk.

The event took place on Saturday morning at the Irondequoit United Church of Christ on Titus Avenue. Participants had the option to run or walk in the race.

All proceeds from the event benefit Sunset House, which provides residential care for those unable to receive hospice care at home.

