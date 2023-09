CHILI, N.Y. – The Turkish Society of Rochester hosted their Annual Turkish Food Festival in Chili on Saturday.

Visitors enjoyed a wide variety of Turkish food, along with listening to traditional Turkish music. Some of the dishes served were kebabs, stuffed grilled dough, stuffed grape leaves, pastries and desserts.

The event goes through Sunday from 12-8 p.m. at 677 Beahan Road in Chili.