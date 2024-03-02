Annual volleyball tournament remembers life of local player Dane Leclair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friends, family and community members came out to the fourth annual Dane Leclair Volleyball Tournament Saturday morning at Hotshots Volleyball Club.

Dane Leclair was not only a standout volleyball player at McQuaid Jesuit High School, but he also played for Pace Bootlegger Club Volleyball and at Loyola University Chicago.

He passed away tragically in 2019.

His mom Rebecca said Dane had a deep passion for volleyball, and was a coach for the women’s volleyball team at the University of Nebraska before he died.

She said her son played volleyball since he was 12, and this fundraiser represents what he loved to do. And seeing people show up to keep her son’s memory alive, means the world.

”It’s so touching to my husband and myself, we love the thought that people remember our son Dane,” says Leclair. “They remember how much fun he had on the court and it was infectious the way he played. I think the people today are going to be playing with that spirit in mind — raising money to further our goals for the AlphaHeart Fund to help people develop volleyball here in Rochester and beyond.”>

”His mantra was do everything with love, and that’s how he lived. And we all try to mimic that and those who knew him, and that’s why we’re all here,” says Dane’s former coach Dave Weathers. “It’s somebody you want to know, somebody that you need in your life, and I’m glad I had that time with him.”

All proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the Alphaheart fund in Dane’s memory. Their goal is to raise $10,000 to add to the $24,000 they have already raised. The foundation benefits young leaders in the community.

His mother Rebecca was an anchor here at News10NBC for over 20 years.