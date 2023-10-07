Annual walk in Penfield to raise awareness of suicide

PENFIELD, N.Y. – Walking out of the darkness and into the light. The Western New York Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held their annual Out of the Darkness and Community Walk on Saturday.

The walk in Penfield drew attention to the fight for suicide prevention. People walked to raise awareness and spoke to the crowd about their own experiences with suicidal thoughts and suicidal loved ones.

“You don’t feel that you’re alone. A lot of us feel that we’re alone and it’s just so nice hearing the stories up there. You can’t help but get emotional. but then you look around and it’s like wow all these people are hurting the same way that I am. You’re just hugging strangers. The dogs are a bonus. There were so many dogs,” said Elaine River, participant.

