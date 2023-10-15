Annual ‘Walk With Willow’ raises funds for victims of domestic violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members are taking action to end domestic violence in Rochester.

The Willow Domestic Violence Center is hosting its annual Walk With Willow Sunday morning at 10. The family fun walk stretched just over a mile starting at the Stories of Strength mural on the Times Square Building.

Walkers will head from there up the Genesee Riverway Trail and then loop back to the Times Square Building.

The walk aims to teach the community how it can take steps to end domestic violence and why it’s so important to do so.

The funds raised will support survivors that turn to Willow for help.