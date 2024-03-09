Annual Wine and Chocolate festival is back Saturday at the convention center

Taylor Liberti News10NBC
The Wine and Chocolate Festival will be held in March at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. (File Photo: WHEC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wine connoisseurs and enthusiasts from near and far are coming together Saturday for the annual Wine and Chocolate Festival at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Starting at 1 p.m., attendees can explore the dozens of vendors and sample wines from across the region along with a chocolate treat from Andy’s Candies. Along with the wine, tasters can enjoy a selection of cheeses, chocolate, and other sweet treats.

If wine isn’t your forte, you’re in luck. Ciders are also available for tasting.

For more information and a list of Saturday’s vendors, click here.