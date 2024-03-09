Annual Wine and Chocolate festival is back Saturday at the convention center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wine connoisseurs and enthusiasts from near and far are coming together Saturday for the annual Wine and Chocolate Festival at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Starting at 1 p.m., attendees can explore the dozens of vendors and sample wines from across the region along with a chocolate treat from Andy’s Candies. Along with the wine, tasters can enjoy a selection of cheeses, chocolate, and other sweet treats.

If wine isn’t your forte, you’re in luck. Ciders are also available for tasting.

For more information and a list of Saturday’s vendors, click here.