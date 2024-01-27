Annual Winterfest is back Saturday at Mendon Ponds Park

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Have a case of cabin fever? Head on out to Mendon Ponds Park for loads of activities at this year’s Winterfest.

The fest runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes all sorts of family fun. There will be hikes, demonstrations, games, hay rides, and more.

Attendees can park at a shelter, lodge, or parking lot at Mendon Ponds Park. The East and West lodges are closed for hay rides to turn around and load in. Stewart lots are closed for display purposes.

If it’s a bit chilly out there, head in to any lodge for a warming fire.

For a full list of activities and organizations attending the fest, click here.