ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is another Rochester Police car involved in a car crash. This one was on Jay and Walnut streets. This is the second crash involving an RPD vehicle in the last 12 hours.

News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins is on the scene and we will update the story as we learn more.

I’m on scene now talking to police. Details on @news10nbc at 11. pic.twitter.com/TOQaGZTpCm — Hailie Higgins (@whec_hhiggins) May 12, 2024