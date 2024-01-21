Another round of relief helping around 74,000 people with $5B in debt

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Another round of student debt relief is helping tens of thousands of borrowers.

This latest round of loan forgiveness from the Biden administration is helping around 74,000 people with $5 billion in debt.

It’s the latest part of a series of relief programs since the Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s debt relief plan last year.

So far, 3.7 million people have seen their student debt canceled.

Of the borrowers in the latest round, 44,000 have spent at least 10 years working in public service. These include teachers, nurses and firefighters.

The other 30,000 have been repaying their loans on income-driven plans for at least 20 years.