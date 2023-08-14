Anti proud boys rally planned for Sunday afternoon

By WNYT

August 13, 2023 – 12:51 PM

A demonstration is planned Sunday, to take a stand against a group believed to be the proud boys.

We showed you video from last weekend of the group believed to be the proud boys, marching in Saratoga Springs.

According to a public Facebook event, there is a rally against that group, set for Sunday in Saratoga Springs. It’s called “not on our watch – a rally to stand against the proud boys marching in our community.” It’s scheduled to start at 2 o’clock at the corner of Lake and Broadway.

