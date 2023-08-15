Anti-violence advocate and MCSO speak on stopping the violence in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Violence is an ongoing concern for the Rochester community.

The founder of United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County Clay Harris and Undersheriff Kory Brown came to News10NBC to speak about anti-violence initiatives coming up.

Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is hosting a Stop The Violence Mission event Wednesday at the Tops Plaza at 285 Upper Falls Blvd. Attendees will start lining up at 6:30 p.m. and march at 7 p.m.

Two more anti-violence events are also scheduled for August 23 and 30.