‘Anything positive the city can do would be awesome;’ East End businesses excited for city clean-up initiative

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Businesses in Rochester’s East End reacted positively after a city council committee voted in favor of a cleanup initiative.

The city allocated more than $22,000 to make the area cleaner and more welcoming.

Business owners expressed excitement about the effort, believing it will attract more customers. “Clean up any sort of positive effort is awesome for the area,” said Peter Bandulge, co-owner of Birdie’s Social.

The cleanup project will include trash removal on Saturdays and Sundays from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. from April through October.

Bandulge shared his hopes for the area to return to its bustling past.

“We would love to see East Ave like it was five to ten years ago. Where every bar had a line out the door, so anything positive the city can do that would be awesome,” Bandulge said.

The East End has seen increased shootings in recent years, prompting the city to establish a “special event zone” for improved safety.

Paul Simmons, owner of Studio Lounge, had mixed feelings about the special event zone but supports the cleanup.

“When a city’s sidewalks and areas are clean, you know people want to go there, when there’s garbage and litter everywhere it’s a turnoff,” said Simmons.

Avi Lamba, a frequent visitor to the entertainment district, appreciated the city’s efforts to maintain cleanliness.

“Being out here on the weekends and going back and forth to the university – like I come through this area a lot so for the city council to do that just to make this community better I think it’s a huge positive,” Lamba said.

Another plus for the East End is the return of the Jazz Festival stage to the entertainment district in June, the first time in 10 years.

Business owners have already begun preparations. Rochester City Council is set to vote on the project on April 29th.

