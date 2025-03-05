AP PHOTO COLLECTION: Ash Wednesday

It’s Ash Wednesday, a day to mark the first day of Lent for many Christian groups including Catholics, Lutherans, and Anglicans. The holy day marks 40 days before Easter, a time of prayer and fasting.

The Associated Press has photos from the Philippines of the faithful observing Ash Wednesday.

Devotees line up to be marked with an ash cross on their foreheads during Ash Wednesday rites March 5, 2025 at the Redemptorist Church in Manila, Philippines as Catholics in the this predominantly Roman Catholic nation observe the start of lent. (Aaron Favila/AP) Devotees with ash cross on their foreheads light candles during Ash Wednesday rites March 5, 2025 at the Redemptorist Church in Manila, Philippines as Catholics in this predominantly Roman Catholic nation observe the start of lent. (Aaron Favila/AP) A devotee with an ash cross on her the forehead lights candles during Ash Wednesday rites March 5, 2025 at the Redemptorist Church in Manila, Philippines as Catholics in the this predominantly Roman Catholic nation observe the start of lent.

(Aaron Favila/AP) A devotee is marked with an ash cross on her the forehead during Ash Wednesday rites March 5, 2025 at the Redemptorist Church in Manila, Philippines as Catholics in the this predominantly Roman Catholic nation observe the start of lent. (Aaron Favila/AP) A devotee with an ash cross on her forehead prays during Ash Wednesday rites March 5, 2025 at the Redemptorist Church in Manila, Philippines as Catholics in this predominantly Roman Catholic nation observe the start of lent. (Aaron Favila/AP)