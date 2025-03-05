AP PHOTO COLLECTION: Ash Wednesday

A devotee with an ash cross on her forehead prays during Ash Wednesday rites March 5, 2025 at the Redemptorist Church in Manila, Philippines as Catholics in this predominantly Roman Catholic nation observe the start of lent. (Aaron Favila/AP)
It’s Ash Wednesday, a day to mark the first day of Lent for many Christian groups including Catholics, Lutherans, and Anglicans. The holy day marks 40 days before Easter, a time of prayer and fasting.
The Associated Press has photos from the Philippines of the faithful observing Ash Wednesday.