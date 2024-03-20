Apparent homicide under investigation in Genesee County after man found dead

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide, after a 59-year-old man was found dead Tuesday in the town of Alabama.

The victim has been identified as Michael G. Poole of Olcutt in Niagara County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was located during a missing-person investigation.

This appears to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the public, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (585) 343-5000.